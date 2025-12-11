HOLLYWOOD—The end is near people, especially for those of us who slogged thru another terrible season of “Survivor.” Sorry season 48 was terrible, and season 49 has not been that much better, the producers BETTER hope season 50 with all returning players clicks on cylinders or “Survivor” might seriously be in trouble. This week’s episode, ‘The Die is Cast’ witnessed everyone celebrating Sophie getting booted? Makes no sense, you guys should have targeted RIZO, SAVANNAH OR SOPHI.

A vast majority of the players this season are just stupid. I’m sorry, the gameplay is not something to be praised, it’s dumbfounding to say the least. The fact that these players even believe that stupid lie about Rizo’s idol only being good till the final 6 is ludicrous; any “Survivor” fan knows the idol is playable up till the final five. Sophi is starting to realize she has to take a shot at Savannah and Rizo sooner than later because she is a dead man walking if she doesn’t make a move.

Sophi alerted Kristina of her intention, and she needs a flashy move. Yes, Sophi it is time to make an epic move, one that changes the game as we know it and I want to see you do it. Wow, do we actually have a challenge this early in the episode. Cry me a freaking river Savannah? No, it’s a reward challenge, one that will result in the winner getting the opportunity to enjoy a Mexican feast, and a night at the Sanctuary to sleep well, and letters from home. The Challenge was boring, but it was a question of who could get their bag to land, and it was Savannah.

Hmm, I have a pretty good idea of who she will select, so I was not surprised that Rizo and Sophi, the 3 people she has been working with since the entire season. Hmm, this makes me think Sophi is not going to make that move to go after Savannah and Rizo like she pointed out at the start of the episode. This is so boring to watch. Sage was in her emotions about not making a move against Savannah when she had the opportunity. Yeah, Sage it is. Kristina spilled to Sage and Steven that Sophi wants to make a big move, and the reward MIGHT change that. I agree. Steven spilled to Kristina and Sage that he has a Block a Vote advantage.

Sophi admitted she has the Knowledge is Power Advantage. The problem is she can’t steal Steven’s advantage because he can use it before Tribal Council. She has to announce the steal during Tribal Council, and this episode is just proving to me how bad season 49 is. Please “Survivor” go back to 60-minute episodes, this episode is proof that 90-minute episodes are absolutely NOT NEEDED.

Savannah is starting to realize she doesn’t have connections with the people on the jury that she will need to win in the end. Rizo was lying about chatter at The Sanctuary, and I like that Steven was coy about things and this Immunity Challenge will be huge. The final 6 Immunity Challenge was about balancing a ball on a beam; the person lasting the longest will win. Rizo was the first out of the competition, followed by Sophi and Kristina, leaving Sage, Savannah and Steven, but Steven soon dropped with Sage and Savannah battling it out.

I would tell people to STOP TALKING TO ME. Damn the constant chatter with Jeff is so annoying, I’m sorry. Sage tried to psych Savannah out, but Savannah realized she needs this safety. Savannah won her third consecutive immunity, but Sage was an emotional mess. This feels like we are about to have another uneventful TC and thank God there is 1 episode left to this dreadful season. Rizo was under the impression that Steven wanted Sophi out.

Rizo pushed Sage to take out Steven, and Sage wanted to strike at Steven and let Kristina know this information. I have a feeling that Sage could actually be taken out. Steven is right, Kristina is a sloppy player. It was so obvious, and Steven shared that with Sage. Sage reassured Steven not to worry about Kristina. Steven announced his advantage to block Savannah’s vote. So, he no longer has an advantage for Sophi to steal. Rizo you made a major mistake over thinking. Yes, Sophi your family wants you to take that idol from Rizo and save yourself. I will respect that move majorly if you actually do it.

Very sad that you don’t see something interesting happen in an entire season of “Survivor” until the penultimate episode before the finale. That is when you know you have a bad season, Jeff Probst. Kristina brought up a great point of Savannah NOT trying to connect with other players. She sticks with who she likes and that will hurt you when it comes to the jury. Sophi decided to play her advantage, but little did she know, Steven already played his advantage, so Sophi, Rizo and Savannah were looking stupid. Oh, that was an amazing moment to witness.

Hands down that was the best moment of the entire season. It just sent absolute chills down my spine. Savannah discovered that her vote was blocked and her absolute high just dropped massively. The one issue is Rizo could play that idol on Sophi in order to be successful. Rizo decided NOT to play his idol, which just baffled the jury. What the hell is wrong with Rizo? The jury did not seem impressed with that move.

With that said, Sage made the stupid move to send Steven out, as did Kristina! Making the matter worse, both dummies KNEW BEFOREHAND that Sophi’s advantage was useless and they could have easily voted her out or Rizo! These players this season are so stupid. I am so over season 49. Even Jawan was like how stupid is Sage. Sage cannot win the game, Sophi cannot win the game, Kristina cannot win the game. I give kudos to Steven for playing a massive move only to have an idiot like Sage and Kristina screw it up.

To go from such a high to a small drop, whew, season 50 of “Survivor” cannot come fast enough.