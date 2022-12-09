SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Thomas Houston was last seen at his residence on the 1200 block of Page Street in San Francisco on Monday, December 5, at 2 p.m. He is considered at risk due to an existing medical condition. Thomas Houston is described as an 80 -year-old White male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Mr. Houston should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.