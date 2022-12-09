Investigation Launched At Twitter Head Quarters

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation into Elon Musk’s newly installed bedrooms that are designated for his employees. The bedrooms were revealed to employees on Tuesday, December 7.

There are a total of 4 to 8 new bedrooms at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco that were reported to appear “comfortable” a source told Forbes.

Shortly after the investigation was announced, Musk went to Twitter and wrote: “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities.” He wrote the tweet directly to San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed.

Patrick Hannan, communications director for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, told Insider that they received a complaint about Twitter’s new furnishings on December 7 through San Francisco’s 3-1-1 hotline.

“We investigate all complaints. We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Hannan told Insider by email. “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely. Everyone in San Francisco deserves a safe place to live, work, play and sleep and no one is above the law.”

On November 1, Twitter product manager Esther Crawford shared a photo of what appeared to be her sleeping at the company’s headquarters, writing, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

The San Francisco News reached out to Twitter’s Headquarters for statement but did not hear back before print.