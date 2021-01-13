SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 11 at approximately 7:50 a.m. a hit-and-run transpired on the corner of Ninth and Market Streets. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station were patrolling the area of Market and Larkin Streets when they noticed a car driving erratically.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but instead of yielding the vehicle sped off. The vehicle ended up colliding with an unoccupied vehicle at the intersection of 9th and Market Streets, but continued to flee the scene. The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Market and Van Nessen Street, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. This incident is considered to be isolated and is not connected to prior demonstrations in the area.

The name of the suspect has not been released to the public and the investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.