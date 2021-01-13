SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco’s Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, January 11 that an inmate died of an apparent suicide at the San Francisco County Jail No. 3 located in San Bruno.

The emergency personnel and San Bruno Fire Department responded to the incident on Sunday and pronounced the individual dead at 2:10 p.m.

“Our leadership and our staff are profoundly saddened by this individual’s death,” Miyamoto said in a statement. “It is painful to lose someone in our custody especially as we work hard to keep everyone safe. Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased,” said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto in a statement.

The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and the case will be further investigated by the district attorney’s office.