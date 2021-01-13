SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire on Saturday, January 9 on 908 Cabrillo St. The fire was reported at 6:52 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived at the burning home, the family had evacuated, but they informed firefighters that hamsters were still inside.

A statement made by Lt. Jonathan Baxter says: “The firefighters were able to locate pet hamsters inside the structure during a fire and bring them out to safety. The Hamsters were reunited with their human companions at the incident, in good health.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.