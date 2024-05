SAN FRANCISCO—On May 9, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on their Facebook page they rescued a hiker who suffered an injury.

Firefighters from Stations 51 and 14 responded to an injured hiker 150 meters down a steep path to Marshall Beach.

Rescuers were unable to utilize the helicopter so carried equipment down, provided care, then carried the injured hiker back up the narrow trail. No additional details about the injury or hiker was disclosed to the public.