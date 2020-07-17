SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday afternoon, July 15, a hit-and-run incident occurred in San Francisco’s Mission District, between 19th Street and Harrison Street. The suspect struck one victim’s vehicle, then drove away before hitting a second victim’s vehicle, CBS San Francisco first reported. The suspect then drove away and hit two parked vehicles, before he abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The two victims have been identified as a 66-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old man. Both were injured but are expected to survive. The suspect is described as a man in his early-to-mid 20s, but his identity or a full description of his appearance still remains unknown.

Police are still investigating, and have not identified the suspect or a motive for the incident. Anyone who was a witness or who has information about this incident can call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 415 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411.