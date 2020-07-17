CALIFORNIA—A socially distanced concert series, called “Concerts in Your Car”, offers the chance to safely view live, in-person performances during the pandemic. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in the Los Angeles area, the concert series starts on July 16 and will run until the end of September.

“Concerts in Your Car” follows a similar experience to a drive in, but to view a concert instead of a movie. The empty parking lot at the Ventura County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a massive theater, complete with stage, elaborate lighting, video screens, and a sound system that will transmit the sounds from the performance to the FM radio in your car. Concert-goers will also be given the opportunity to interact with one another via Zoom to try and achieve a more connected crowd experience.

“CBF Productions is proud to present California’s FIRST social distancing concert and entertainment series, ‘Concerts In Your Car’ popup entertainment concept will take place in the parking lot of the Ventura County Fairgrounds! This drive-in concert series will create a new entertainment experience- all from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. Each week top tier talent will hit our stage giving us all an opportunity to cheer again,” a statement on their website states.

Some upcoming performances include:

Fishbone / Ozomatli / Rey Fresco – Saturday, July 18 @ 8:00 PM

Yächtley Crëw LIVE in Concert! – Fri, July 24 @ 8:00 PM

Third Eye Blind LIVE In Concert! – Sat, July 25 @ 8:00 PM

Zoppe / An Italian Family Circus / La Nonna – Fri, Jul 31 @ 7:30 PM

Sublime with Rome LIVE in Concert – Fri, Aug 7 @ 5:30 PM

Rodney Atkins / Ross Ellis LIVE in Concert – Sat, Aug 8 @ 8:00 PM

Fitz And The Tantrums LIVE In Concert – Sat, Aug 29 @ 8:00 PM

To offer an enjoyable yet safe experience, “Concerts In Your Car” will adhere to all CDC and State of California guidelines. There will be enough space to leave distance between surrounding vehicles and all guests should remain inside their vehicles, practice social distancing if they need to leave their vehicle, and wear masks for the entire performance.

Each performance set will last approximately 75 minutes, and event tickets are priced per car and can only be booked online. Food will also be available for purchase at on-site concession stands, but guests can also feel free to bring their own food and beverages.

For full event information and ticket reservations, visit concertsinyourcar.com