CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, July 14, the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley (UCBG) reopened its doors to welcome their members back.

According to a statement on the Garden’s website, they are open for members only from Tuesday, July 14 through Monday, July 20. They are planning on reopening for the public on Wednesday, July 22. The UCBG is open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The statement notes that there are several places and functions temporarily closed including Indoor Garden Shop, Redwood Grove, Glasshouses, Water Fountain, and Picnic Table. The restrooms, benches, and water bottle filling stations are available for visitors.

The Garden asks people to make a reservation before they visit. People need to create an account on UCBG’s website. Then they can sign in to make a reservation and choose their visit date and entry time. People can purchase no more than 6 tickets per reservation. The reservations are currently available through Tuesday, July 28.

UCBG indicates that all visitors are required to get advanced admission tickets online, including members. The UCBG members, UC-Berkeley faculty, staff, and students will receive free admissions. The free admissions are also available for LBNL staff, UCOP staff, NARM/ROAM/APGA members. The Garden is free for the kids’ ages 6 and under.

For more details, visit the UCBG website. For any questions about the trip to the Garden, email garden@berkeley.edu or call at 510.643.2755.