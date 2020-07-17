SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 14, the San Francisco Botanical Garden announced that every second Tuesday of the month will be a “Garden Free Day” for everybody via Twitter. The garden offers free admission for all San Francisco Residents, but on “Garden Free Days” non-resident visitors will also have free admission.

The Garden already reopened for the public in June, with safety measures for COVID-19. They are currently open daily at 7:30 a.m. The Garden reminds people who are expecting to visit that the last entry time is 6 p.m.

Besides free Tuesdays, all the visitors can also get free admission on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years Day. They ask the patrons to enter via Main Gate which at the corner of Ninth Ave. at Lincoln Way.

Free admissions are available for all the Garden’s Members, School Groups, Toddlers (Ages 4 and under), and City and County of San Francisco residents. The visitors need to bring proof of residency to get free admissions, like a California ID or driver license.

The price for tickets for non-resident adults are $9 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. $3 for each child who is 5 to 11. A non-resident youth (ages 12-17) or a senior (ages 65+) ticket is $7. The visitors can choose to purchase a “Families Ticket” which costs $20 for 2 adults with all under 17-year-old children; all the family members need to live in the same household. SF Botanical Garden encouraged people to purchase tickets in advance.

For more details on SF Botanical Garden, visit their website.