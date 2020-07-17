SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 13, Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced an ordinance to protect workers in San Francisco who are unable to work because they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it.

On July 14, Ronen tweeted: “Many SF workers, especially low-wage workers, are hesitant to take a COVID test out of legitimate fear that a positive diagnosis & the need to quarantine could lead to them being fired by their employer.”

The ordinance would prohibit employers from firing, threatening to fire, demoting, suspending, disciplining, reducing employee benefits, and discriminating against any worker who is unable to work or who requests time off work because they have coronavirus and are quarantining. The ordinance would also prohibit employers from inquiring applicants on exposure to coronavirus and testing applicants prior to extending an offer. Additionally, employers would be prohibited from rescinding an offer because of reasons related to coronavirus.

“While there is a patchwork of laws that provide partial protections for some workers who have access to paid and unpaid leave benefits, these protections are fragmented and leave our most vulnerable workers behind,” Ronen added.

Employers that do not comply with the ordinance could be subjected to a $1,000 fee for the first violation, a $5,000 fee for the second violation, and $10,000 fee for any violations following.