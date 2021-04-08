SAN FRANCISCO—Pedestrian Antonio Durano who was killed on Saturday, April 3 while crossing a street in San Francisco was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.

Durano, a San Francisco resident was struck by a vehicle around 1:10 p.m. Saturday near Third and Folsom Street, authorities indicated.

An officer from the San Francisco Police Department who was off duty during the incident witnessed the hit-and-run and was able to contact the police to get the victim to the hospital.

The driver fled he scene, but later returned. He was identified as Othman Alghazali, 19, who was taken into custody on suspicion of hit-and-run. The incident is still under investigation.