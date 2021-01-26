CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) had a reported power outage at an underground utility site on Sunday, January 24.

The outage affected around 400 customers. “Crews are currently working on a power outage affecting a portion of #Hollywood,” said the LADWP in a tweet. “Repairs are underground and are more complex and time-consuming – unfortunately, some customers will experience an outage for the majority of today,” the LADWP continued.

“Our crews have been working around the clock since the outage began and attempted to make repairs overnight and today to multiple locations along the damaged underground cable. Tests revealed that 475 feet of cable sustained extensive damage and will need to be replaced. We are very sorry for this inconvenience this has caused to our customers in the area,” LADWP stated.

At one point the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water believed the power outage would remain in effect until 6 a.m. January 26.

“#Hollywood Update 6:30 AM: Crews worked overnight and completed repairs. When testing to restore power, another fault occurred at a new location on the circuit, requiring add’l repairs. We regret that restoration didn’t occur as expected at 6 AM and will share info as we receive it,” the LADWP tweeted.

Customers responded to the power company’s tweets with one customer writing, “It is now past 9 a.m.! I appreciate the hard work, but the last update was 6:30 a.m. Do you plan to just be silent @LADWP while we still have no power for 3 days!?!?! What is happening!?!? Can you find out @latimes @FOXLA @CBSLA @PplsCityCouncil.”

“What is the update?!? 3 days now without power. This is unacceptable!! It was in the 30’s last night, food is spoiled, it’s a pandemic and people need to work from home. Fix this now!! It is 2021 in Los Angeles. Ridiculous!!,” said another customer.

California has received harsh winds and bad weather in recent weeks.The San Francisco News contacted the LADWP to ask what caused the cables to be damaged. “It is suspected that recent lightning was to blame. These are underground cables, so they are not affected by wind,” a spokesperson for LADWP told the San Francisco News.