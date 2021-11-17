SAN FRANCISCO—A homicide that occurred on 3rd Street on Tuesday, November 16 is currently under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department. At approximately 4:11 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the area of 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue about a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found 19-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.