SAN FRANCISCO─Officials from the San Francisco Police Department arrested three suspects on March 23 and March 24 in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old male on March 16. According to the SFPD, at approximately 4:40 p.m. officers from the Mission Station responded to the 3000 block of 16th Street about a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail began an investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Investigators identified three suspects involved in the shooting. On Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, with the help from the Alameda Police Department, the SFPD Tactical Team served multiple search warrants in San Francisco and Alameda. Officers arrested Oscar Ticas, 19, of Alameda, Rodrigo Tellez, 20, and Bryan Moreno, 20, both of San Francisco.

Ticas was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and participating in a gang. Tellez was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while out on bail or released on own recognizance, and participating in a gang. Moreno was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy and participating in a gang.

The case is still under investigation and authorities are not releasing booking photos for each of the suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.