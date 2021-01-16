HOLLYWOOD—I am ecstatic and I mean ecstatic to see that the writers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” did not drag out this storyline of Liam and Steffy cheating for over a year. Yes, it seems the writers are learning that sometimes you can drop a bomb sooner than expected and let those ramifications of the big secret spread like a wildfire. Liam being the great noble one was forced to spill the tea to his wife Hope, after Steffy dropped a bomb that seemed all too familiar: Steffy is pregnant and does NOT know the father of her child.

Did I see this coming? Absolutely? The fact that it has transpired a little over 2 years after it first happened, a bit predictable to say the least. I mean it does not make the character Steffy Forrester look great in my honest opinion people, but that is another tale for another time. What this secret has done is given Hope’s portrayer, Annika Noelle the opportunity to show a bit of range.

I mean we saw her demeanor clipped when she confronted Flo about stealing her baby and passing it off as Steffy’s. I mean that scene still gives me chills when Hope slapped Flo and her hand was shaking during the entire scene. It showed vulnerability that was anticipated and fans eagerly wanted to see and we saw that again this week.

Hope had all the rage, sadness and frustration that someone who has been betrayed by her supposed husband yet again. That is what makes this situation so worse: Liam has cheated on Hope again and with Steffy of all people. It is like a constant loop, one that never ends people, and as a viewer it’s one that you want to see end because the repetitiveness is not fun to say the least people. I will admit watching the Hope and Liam scenes were far more interesting, than seeing Steffy be forced to reveal the truth to Finn. I guess we have seen things like this with Steffy before, however, the reaction from Finn said a ton. He was seething mad people.

When Steffy first confessed the kiss, Finn was able to get over that, but when he realized the woman he had fallen in love with slept with Liam it broke his heart into a million pieces. He was devastated and it was fine acting from Tanner Novlan. So now that the truth is out, we are going to start to see the ramifications of things start to explode. Brooke is going to be livid, Ridge is going to be bewildered, Bill is going to say it’s always been Steffy who had Liam’s heart and Hope is literally falling into a million little pieces.

So what does all this mean? I cannot wait to see the confrontation between Steffy and Hope. It will be a showdown for ages people. I would love to see a few slaps or an actual catfight, but with Steffy being pregnant we know that is not likely to transpire. The other big love triangle brewing involves a foursome: Zende, Paris, Carter and Zoe.

This one has to be the oddest ever because Zoe nearly demanded her sister NOT to accept at job at Forrester Creations because she didn’t want her sister infringing on her turf. Hmm, why don’t we call it what it is? Zoe wants Zende and just won’t say it. How she fell for the guy so quickly I cannot explain in words people I just cannot. I wish I could, but the writers did a terrible job at it. The one good thing about this sibling rivalry is that it will only intensify because Paris is staying and she and Zende shared a kiss.

So things are building people and if my intuition holds true, the truth about Zende and Zoe having feelings for one another will come to light. It will lead to Carter and Paris being blindsided and I’m sure those two will end up sleeping together. I wasn’t really happy about this narrative at first, but I’m starting to get excited people. In other news, there seems to be a “B&B” and a “Y&R” crossover and I don’t know why except to give Bill Spencer, who has been missing in action for months a storyline, and for Wyatt and Flo to do something because we all know with Sally Spectra in Genoa City, these two have NOTHING to do, and I mean nothing people.

I yawned seeing Flo and Wyatt, and yawned even more seeing Kyle and Summer, the writers at “B&B” got rid of Sally Spectra, so she moved over to “Y&R.” So explain the crossover for me because I would have preferred the character to be completely done with Los Angeles? Let’s be honest if Flo gives Summer ammunition about Sally’s past, it makes it an even playing field for Sally to spill all the tea about Flo stealing someone’s baby and passing it off as someone else’s. Flo’s background looks far worst that Sally if you’re asking me people.