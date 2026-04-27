SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 22, third-grade students and their teacher, Ginger Trumpbour, from St. Thomas More Catholic School and representatives from Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots program celebrated Earth Day.

The event was in a collaboration with Disney and Jane Goodall Institute to motivate children to getting out and connecting with nature. “Hoppers” is about improving animal neighborhood conditions, which provide children the motivation to improve their own neighborhoods. The children at St. Thomas More Catholic School along with other adults picked up trash around the wildlife conservation and animal welfare, which are themes portrayed in the Disney Pixar film, “Hoppers.”

Students reflected on Goodall’s philosophy on how each person’s impact can make an impact. A past project included studying monarch butterflies. This includes the importance of planting milkweed in suitable areas at least 10 miles from the ocean, avoiding confusion during migration.