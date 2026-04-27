SAN FRANCISCO—In late April, Crocs announced it will open its first and only branded store, that is not an outlet in the Sunset’s Stonestown Galleria in the Bay Area. The store will carry its inventory from standard retail products to its latest collection at full prices unlike Bay Area outlets, including Crocs Outlet at Great Mall Milpitas, Crocs at San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore, Crocs at Vacaville Outlet and Crocs at Gilroy Premium Outlet, which sell at discount prices. It previously operated four other outlet stores in the Bay Area. To visit a Crocs outlet, one must travel outside of San Francisco.

There were reports that the new Crocs store will open either Thursday, May 7 or Friday, June 13. Crocs have not really confirmed an official opening date yet. Its new location will be on the first level at Stonestown #152, taking over the space that was previously occupied by streetwear and sneaker retailer, Restyled SF, which had moved to #164.

Crocs’ new Stonestown home is 2,200 square foot space between Vans and the newly opened Slime Kitchen and across from Victoria’s Secret. The launch will be part of the boarder “summer” rollout for the brand’s retail entry into San Francisco. The opening will coincide with Crocs narrative of “Wonderfully Ordinary” to diversify sales into sandals and slides beyond classic clogs.