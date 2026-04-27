SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 1 at about 6:40 p.m., San Francisco Police Department was dispatched to a chase involving a stolen grey Honda that started on Market Street and 8th Street.

Police officers tried to stop the vehicle at Mission Street and 8th Street, but the driver did not comply. It spurned into a 30-minute-long vehicular chase throughout the San Francisco region. Officers put up spike stripes, but the driver was able to go around them and gain access onto the freeway.

The chase reached the Bay Bridge at about 7 p.m. The vehicle went onto Interstate 80 eastbound toward the Bay Bridge, where California Highway Patrol (CHP) took up the chase.

The vehicle stopped on the bridge near Treasure Island. The driver left the vehicle and climbed over the railing moving onto the crossbeams under the bridge’s lower deck. He dangled for more than 200 feet above water.

A huge response team came aboard including SFPD and CHP ground units, marine units and a fireboat stationed in the water below, a CHP helicopter and a drone providing serial surveillance, crisis negotiators and hostage negotiation teams

By nightfall, after hiding inside the support beam for several minutes, the suspect came out of hiding onto the bridge deck and was taken into custody for a medical evaluation. The suspect was charged with felony evasion, reckless driving and resisting arrest.