HOLLYWOOD—The first season of the HBO Max series “The Pitt” was a revelation. It was riveting, gripping and just hands down, some of the best writing, acting and directing I’ve seen of a TV series in a very long time. I jumped on the bandwagon very early, while many others played catchup. So many people were comparing it to “ER” and just because Noah Wyle, who appeared on “ER” is also on “The Pitt” does not make that claim acceptable.

Yes, it is a medical drama, but it had a unique lens. How so? It follows a group of doctors and newbies in the medical arena on a 15-hour shift in the “ER.” The anticipation for the second season, after the grandeur of the first season was high, but I know what you want to know: is it better than season 1. The answer is no, but it’s still damn close.

Season 1 was such a breath of fresh air and unlike anything you’ve seen before. With season 2 we have the return of these characters, but it did feel like some characters didn’t get to shine as much as I had hope. Why can I make that claim? I loved Taylor Dearden as ‘Mel’ aka Dr. King. Her quirkiness and just aura brought something to the series that I never witnessed on TV, and I loved every second of it, and the fact that she is neurodivergent is amazing.

She is present in season 2, but not as present. Her biggest conflict is realizing her sister who she cares for is adulting and having sex, and she has to grapple with that. in addition, she has a deposition as a result if a medical malpractice suit, but we don’t as an audience get to actually see it.

That was one of the issues with season 2 for me, core characters are still present, but they are not as potent as they were in season 1. The same can be said for Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), who don’t have much story happenings go around on a personal level. We see them in the hospital, and they encounter and treat patients, but I wanted to see more of what makes them tick. We see that a bit with Santos and her interaction with Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball).

Langdon is front-and-center a ton in season two as he deals with his treatment for drug addiction and getting a second chance that most people won’t get in the medical arena. He clashes constantly with Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and yes, we will talk about Robby people because he is the series and the focal point of season 2. Langdon is welcome in open arms by most people except Santos and Dr. Robby. Dr. Robby refuses to have that tough talk, while Santos tries everything in her power to not even interact with her ‘nemesis.’

Let’s talk about Dr. Robby because viewers of the series know he was cracking in season 1, especially after having to deal with all the death and trauma from the COVID-19 pandemic that witnessed him crack. As we kick off season 2, Dr. Robby is in high spirits or at least presents that aura as he prepares for a 3-month sabbatical after his shift ends. It’s all people are talking about.

As the season progresses, we learn more and more Robby’s mental state is more fragile than ever. The stress of ‘The Pitt’ is starting to break him apart, not to mention he is quite vicious season 2. He is not taking any mess from anyone, from snapping at ICE agents causing potential patients to flee out of fear of being deported.

Then we have to talk about what everyone is talking about which is the departure of Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), who is having issues with her mother trying to control her life. Dr. Mohan suffers a panic attack and Robby rails into her so much to the point she feels embarrassed and her colleagues see it as well. She is a fragile bird and seeing her navigate her shift realizing she has some things to think about and examine was a hard watch. FYI Ganesh is not returning for season 3, and I don’t even want to get into that scandal because what’s the point?

I loved seeing more of Dr. Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa). As the head nurse, she keeps things in check and her constant clashing with Robby throughout the shift and her handling of that rape patient, just stellar acting all around. It made me suspect that Dana may have experience a sexual assault in her lifetime. She was also a fierce fighter for the first day of new nurse Emma, who realizes how things operate and is even assaulted in the process.

Whitaker and Javadi are presented, but they feel like side notes in season 2 compared to their presence in season one. I wanted more Whitaker to see how his personal life was functioning based on his time staying with Santos. We hear little slices and get something to see at the end of season 2, but nothing more. Javadi is an interesting one as we see more of her character developing more throughout the season, so I am eager to see what we might receive for season 3.

There are some deaths and tough moments, but not as gripping as season 1 in my opinion. My biggest takeaway is the mental collapse of Dr. Robby. That guy is struggling and has bottle his struggles as much as possible to try to ensure his ship runs smoothly. He battles with Dr. Al-Hashimi who is expected to take over for him, but as the final episode of the season told us, she has some secrets, ones that lead to a blow-out argument with Dr. Robby where battlelines are drawn.

I am eager to see what happens with season 3 of “The Pitt.” Will Dr. Robby get the help he needs, what new characters will we meet, what chaos will happen in ‘The Pitt’ and who isn’t potentially coming back. Looks like we’ll have to wait to January 2027 to find out when season 3 of “The Pitt” premieres.