SAN FRANCISCO—Through the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s website, you can find information on coronavirus services, news, and resources, including an interactive map of testing locations available to you no matter your insurance coverage.

The website includes step-by-step instructions for anyone trying to get tested for COVID-19. This is a resource mainly for individuals without health insurance, as a test, follow-up care, and quicker results can be obtained directly through insurance. Further, you can learn if you are eligible for testing and use the interactive map of city-run test cites to identify your local testing center.

Currently, San Francisco is still under the Stay at Home Order issued in March. On Wednesday, the order was updated to encompass stricter face covering rules, all of which can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website. Effective July 23, people above the age of 9 must wear face coverings when within 6 feet of others or indoors, and all children ages 2 to 9 years must wear face coverings if they can.

Visit the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s website for more information on coronavirus or to find out how to get tested.