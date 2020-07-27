SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 25 afternoon, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced via social media that Air New Zealand has resumed the nonstop service between SFO and Auckland Airport (AKL).

According to the statement via SFO’s website, the nonstop flights between San Francisco (SFO) and Auckland (AKL), New Zealand are currently operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flights from AKL will arrive at SFO at 3:45 p.m. The flights will depart SFO for AKL at 9: 50 p.m.

Boeing 787-9 aircraft will be used on the SFO-AKL route. Meanwhile, there will be a “koru” symbol appears on the aircraft’s tail:

“The symbol that appears on the tail of Air New Zealand’s aircraft is the ‘koru’, a New Zealand Maori symbol based on the spiral shape of an unfolding fern leaf. It represents new life, renewal, and hope for the future,” read the statement via the website.

Air New Zealand created a “COVID-19 information hub” on their official website. They posted the updated information about traveling amid pandemic there, including local destination entry requirements and government travel restrictions. They encourages travelers should check that information, before booking the trip.

For more current information about the nonstop flight service, visit Air New Zealand’s website or call at 800.262.1234.