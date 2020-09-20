SAN FRANCISCO—Hundreds of people with masks gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza in Castro district around 7 p.m. on September 18, to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also known as “Notorious RBG”. She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC earlier that day.

Hundreds of people handling candles chorused, clapped, and marched to honor Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. At first there were about 200 people, but soon increased into 500 as people started marching toward Harvey Milk’s former camera shop on Castro Seet, said SF Fist. Before the slow march, remakes from Cleve Jones, District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, and other local notables were given.

The Castro mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/P2iDs3vS0S — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 19, 2020

State Senator Scott Wiener, who called out for participation in the mourning march tweeted and showed his respect to Ginsburg, who contributed to major decisions for LGBTQ rights and established the legal basis for gender equality.

“Her work around gender absolutely laid the groundwork for #LGBTQ equality under the law. That’s one reason why she is revered in our community & why we mourned her last night in the Castro.”

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman announced the vigil on Twitter, encouraging participants to bring a candle and wear a mask. He commented about the vigil later, “It was spontaneous. People really wanted to come together and grieve.”

San Francisco House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also published a statement upon Ginsburg’s death, “The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devastating. Justice Ginsberg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

“Her tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality, whether working at the ACLU, arguing cases before the Supreme Court or authoring thoughtful and historic opinions and dissents as an Associate Justice, leaves an enduring legacy of progress for all women.”

One of Ginsberg’s biggest wishes was said to be that her seat on the Supreme Court not be filled until a new president is selected. Her death is bringing a discussion about who will succeed her, which greatly affects the future of the Supreme Court and November’s presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that “if a nominee was put forward before the election, there would be a vote on Mr Trump’s choice,” according to BBC.

On the other hand, Joe Biden said “There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” according to BBC.