Vallejo, CA — Early Wednesday morning, August 7, 2024, a fatal collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 near Vallejo claimed at least one life, according to CBS Bay City News.

After receiving reports of the crash, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatched officers to the scene near the American Canyon Road off-ramp, where they found two vehicles overturned in the westbound lanes. The severity of the accident led to the closure of at least two lanes, causing significant delays.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the number of people involved are still under investigation. At this time, it is known that at least one of those involved lost their life in the collision, and he identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP is continuing to gather information and has not yet provided additional details.

