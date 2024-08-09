San Jose, CA—Early Thursday morning, August 8, 2024, a solo vehicle crashed into a power pole in South San Jose, leaving one person injured and causing significant disruptions, NBC Bay Area reports. According to the San Jose Police Department, the accident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Camden Avenue and Kooser Road.

Responding to reports of a vehicle collision, both fire crews and police arrived on the scene to find a vehicle had crashed into a power pole, bringing down power lines across the roadway. The fallen lines caused the intersection of Camden and Kooser to be completely shut down, with Camden Avenue closed from Merrill Drive to Blossom Hill Road.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews were dispatched to the scene to repair the damage, but the road closures were expected to last for several hours as they worked to restore power and clear the area. In the meantime, police advised motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid the affected intersection.

The crash resulted in one injury. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, and it remains unclear whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In certain situations, investigations may uncover that some liability for a single-vehicle collision falls on other drivers nearby or even on unsafe roadway structures. Sorting through these details to help victims and their families secure proper compensation is one of the key services a personal injury attorney offers.

After establishing liability, a personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies on the victim’s behalf. Insurance companies invariably aim to minimize payouts for claims they cannot deny, making legal representation crucial for obtaining fair compensation.