SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, December 23, SF Mayor London Breed appointed hydrologist Dr. Newsha Ajami to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC).

Dr. Ajami has “deep knowledge of water policy” with prior experiences “working in the public sector to advance important resource issues” and is “incredibly qualified to serve in the SFPUC,” Mayor Breed told the SF Examiner.

Her appointment comes after former General Manager of the SFPUC Harlan L. Kelly, Jr. submitted his resignation letter on November 30, 2020 after federal prosecutors charged him with fraud.

If confirmed by the Board, Dr. Ajami will join the SFPUC’s other four members: Sophie Maxwell, Anson Moran, Tim Paulson, and Ed Harrington.

Dr. Ajami is currently the Director of Urban Water Policy at Stanford University, a position she has held since December 2013.

In addition, Dr. Ajami is a board member of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, a position she has held since July 2013.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr. Ajami received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran, Iran in 1998.

She received her Master’s in Hydrology and Water Resources from the University of Arizona in Tuscan, Arizona in 2003. In 2006, she graduated with her Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Ajami must be confirmed by the SF Board of Supervisors.