HOLLYWOOD─It looks Kelly’s situation is quite dire on Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You is Wrong.” Everything seemed to be going perfect for Kelly that was until she caused the ire of dirty cop Eddie who was in a jail cell next to her. He heard about that Bible and it got his wheels spinning people. He took the Bible and it seems Larry is about to get entangled with the Devil yet again to ensure his client’s don’t see this case blow up in their face.

This week’s episode, ‘The Pardon’ kicked off right where we left off with Brad in a panic realizing that Alex’s new bundle of joy was not breathing. As Brad ran for help, he was struck by Esperanza’s vehicle, just as the ladies came to Brad’s aid. Crisis averted, as it turns out all is well with the child. Jesus, Tyler Perry stop with the nonsense dialogue! Are you kidding me? The baby was just sleeping.

Natalie and Esperanza were coyly trying to explain to Brad that Alex is not in the best condition, and disclosed that Alex has been drinking. Esperanza threw daggers when she shouldn’t that just caused Brad to be more frazzled. Thankfully, Esperanza was willing to think while, Natalie and Brad refused in relation to Alex. Natalie got to know Justice’s father a bit better as he asked to borrow some bread. However, they did indeed bond over the fact that Joey and Tyrell have both been in prison, in addition to his love for Kelly.

Brad received a visit from Dr. Rolston who was concerned about Alex. She learned that Alex has been sleeping around for quite some time. Looks like Tyrell was getting cozy with Pat that Rick was messing around with. Well we learned this woman helped Tyrell get out of prison. So it looks like this guy was only playing Natalie up to make her feel comfortable. When Pat learned that Tyrell’s ex was Kelly, she flipped out.

Back at the country bar, Alex received a surprise when Randal decided to confront his former fling. He traded spars per usual, as it became clear that Johnny didn’t seem too fond of our resident therapist. Randal was proud of his work (the fact that ‘he’ thought he was responsible for Alex’s spiral). He issued a threat, before he found a gun pointed at him for attempting to drag Alex home.

I love the dynamic between Eddie and Larry. They have a love/hate relationship, as Eddie was looking for loot in regards to a list of all the women Travis Kane assaulted. However, he wanted information on Andrew and Pete. Larry learned that a woman from the church delivered Kelly evidence to help strengthen her case. Ian learned from Larry that Eddie had evidence that was crucial to Kelly’s case. Larry was willing to offer $50,000, which Eddie took up on.

Esperanza and Steven continued to flirt, as she asked for his help to bring Alex back home to her real life. Larry paid Lushion a visit and learned that Eddie took that information and he sold that information to Larry and the firm. Lushion started to question if he could trust Ian, as they waited for Carl’s arrival. Ian found himself in a dicey situation as Larry showed up at the precinct. Great cover people, just as Carl made his presence known.

This was interesting people, the DA presented evidence that did not look good for Travis’ case. Larry started to inquire about how the rookie got his fingers on such evidence, as the DA made it clear that she planned to not file charges against Kelly, as Larry puffed his chest and charges against Kelly was waived away. FINALLY, Kelly is about to be a free woman people, it was good to see Lushion and Carl pull it off people. Larry suspected Eddie helped Carl and he was ready to go to war, little did he know the rat was standing right beside him.

Marcie helped push Brad in the direction of doing what he needs to do to protect his children. It looks like Brad is about to fight for custody of his children, with his new flame by his side. Brad is being a standup guy, Marcie please stop trying to divert him from doing what he has to do. Lushion delivered the good news to Kelly that brought her to tears, when he opened that jail cell. It was a bittersweet moment that made me smile people. Kelly was a bit too excited a plant a hot kiss on Lushion!

Next week, Larry and Eddie reignite a war, Alex finally comes home and continues to spiral, Eddie has dangerous proof and Natalie pulls a knife on Eddie. Oh man, and I thought the drama was just ending, it looks like it is about to explode bigger than ever before. Until next ‘Temptation Tuesday’ “If Loving You is Wrong” lovebirds!