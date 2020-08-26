INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Local businessman and former Indiana football player Chris Beaty, 38 was shot and killed on May 30. Beaty played offensive line from 2000 to 2004; he played for a three-time championship-winning team at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis; and he managed several downtown nightclubs, starting his own events-promotion company, Fresh Marketing LLC, in 2011.

According to Beaty’s nephew Jared Thomas, he left his downtown Indianapolis apartment on May 30 to help two women who were being mugged when he was shot and killed. He was shot multiple times and died at the intersection of Talbott and Vermont Street.

At the time of the shooting, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department could not confirm whether or not the shooting was related to the downtown demonstrations for George Floyd. His death is still under investigation.

Alijah Jones, 23, and Marcus Anderson, 23, were investigated by authorities on August 13 and are suspected of having ties to Beaty’s murder.

According to court documents filed by a Marion County Deputy Prosecutor, Jones was listed as either a witness or suspect in Beaty’s murder. He was being held for an unrelated DUI and marijuana charge in Tippecanoe County when he was picked up by Indianapolis police officers on August 13.

Anderson was arrested on August 7 on a warrant during a traffic stop. Indianapolis authorities say both are wanted in connection with other robberies and ongoing investigations in that area around the time of Beaty’s death. They are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in a parking garage in block 300 North of Delaware Street during George Floyd demonstrations in downtown Indianapolis.

Ryan Grote, who met Beaty in high school, announced on June 3 he was offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrests and prosecution of anyone involved in Beaty’s killing.

“I, personally will give anyone who comes forth with information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the two men responsible for the death of Chris $100,000. Please send all tips to me and Amp Harris through DM,” said Grote.

Beaty’s family released a statement June 3 that read:

“We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support for Chris since his murder over the weekend. It has not been a surprise because Chris lived and loved passionately every day of his 38 years on this earth…We encourage everyone to live like Chris – to love others boldly, to stand up for what’s right, to live every day to the fullest. #LiveLikeChris.”

A mural of Beaty was painted by the local artist Andrea Townsend in downtown Indianapolis. Attributed to Beaty and his love for the Indianapolis community, Townsend accompanied the portrait with space for locals to write messages to Beaty and the community at large.