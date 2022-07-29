SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Ingleside District on Monday, July 25. The SFPD reported that at approximately 12:09 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive on a report of a person possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers appeared on scene and were directed to the victim by bystanders. Officers started rendering aid and summoned medical attention. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene. The victim died from injuries sustained at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests or details on the suspect(s) have been disclosed to the public. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.