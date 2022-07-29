SAN FRANCISCO—The city of San Francisco announced on July 19 that San Francisco will open 430 new shelter beds for homeless residents, through a combination of 250 semi-congregate beds at 711 Post and 180 private rooms at the Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center.

These two new shelters reflect San Francisco’s evolving shelter program and highlight the impact of innovative shelters opening throughout the City. As shelter in San Francisco expands, the way shelter is viewed is diversifying. While congregate shelters will always be part of the Homelessness Response System, COVID learnings and feedback from people experiencing homelessness have informed the strategy for new shelter concepts.

In addition to the 430 new shelters beds being opened today, HSH plans to add back 592 shelter beds throughout the system that were taken offline during COVID. That means that this September, the City will have over 1,000 new beds available for people living unsheltered not available today.

“We are working tirelessly to continue expanding shelter, housing, and supportive services throughout San Francisco,” said Mayor Breed. “The openings of these two new sites add hundreds of new beds for people to transition off our streets into shelter, and get them on a path to stable housing instead of camping in our neighborhoods. With each new facility we open, paths are being created that ultimately lead to safer, healthier lives for people on our streets.

711 Post is a former youth hostel located in the lower Nob Hill neighborhood that is being leased by the City. The units are a mix of singles, doubles, and quads. The building has several amenities including lobby and front desk, basement, community area, commercial kitchen, dining space, laundry room, office space, security camera system, elevator, lockers and luggage storage, and bathrooms and showers on each floor. Staffing will include a site director, a facilities manager, site supervisor, site monitors (practitioners), maintenance, janitorial, security/front desk, and care coordinators. Two meals a day will be provided as well as laundry service.

“I’m extremely proud to represent a neighborhood like Lower Nob Hill that has not only welcomed a disproportionate share of homeless services and supportive housing sites, but continues to hold the City accountable to ensure their successful operations,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “I want to thank HSH, DPW, Urban Alchemy and the Lower Nob Hill Neighborhood Alliance for committing to a long-term community-building process to address homelessness and create healthy stable neighborhoods for everyone.”

The Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center, previously known as the Baldwin Hotel and located on 6th Street, will provide additional non-congregate shelter options within HSH’s Temporary Shelter portfolio. The building has several amenities including lobby and front desk, basement, community area, kitchen/pantry, dining space, laundry room, office space, medical clinic, security camera system, elevator, and shared bathrooms and showers on each floor. The site staffing will include de-escalation/safety staff at entry, front desk staff, monitors on each floor and in common areas, janitorial staff, property management, and case management staff services include 2 meals a day, laundry, janitorial, de-escalation, DPH medical services, and case management services.

“The redesigned Baldwin Hotel will put a roof above the heads of nearly 200 unhoused residents, and its communal gathering spaces and case management and medical services will help build community and encourage healthy living habits,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. “It’s important to cater to the specific needs of shelter guests, and this new facility does just that while keeping residents in their neighborhood and close to the people and places they know.”

“These two new innovative programs, along with tiny cabins, safe sleep and a vehicle triage center, are critical in helping to meet the increasingly specialized needs for shelter in our community,” said San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing Director, Shireen McSpadden. “The Mayor’s dynamic vision for new shelter expansion will meet people where they are at by giving people more diverse options for places to sleep inside and off the streets.”

“The 711 Post Street model provides both dignity and stability to our guests, which are the building blocks to healing,” said Lena Miller, CEO of Urban Alchemy. “We are an organization that is in the business of transforming chaotic environments and this housing gives us an opportunity to disrupt negative cycles with a safe, clean and healthy environment that can change lives.”

“Five Keys is excited to partner with San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to launch this latest navigation center,” said Five Keys Executive Director, Steve Good. “From our direct experience operating multiple housing programs in San Francisco, we get to see the direct impact programs such as this have on our guest lives. It cannot be understated how navigation centers not only save lives but make San Francisco a better place to live for everyone.”

“Providence Foundation of San Francisco is proud to embark on this co-partnership with Five Keys as we open the Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center,” said Providence Foundation Director of Operations, Patricia Doyle. “It is our goal to work within the community with Five Keys to provide exceptional support to the homeless population of San Francisco.”

Additional expanded and diversified shelter also includes: 70 cabins at 33 Gough, Safe Sleep in the Bayview and Mission, and a Vehicle Triage enter. These programs demonstrate shelter strategically expanded and diversified, and a new vision for shelter in San Francisco. San Francisco provides shelter and housing to over 14,000 homeless and formerly homeless people across the community every night.