SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 27, the Mayor of San Francisco and representatives from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) joined local leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of Star View Court located on Treasure Island near the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue B. The 138-unit development is the second affordable project to move forward as part of a larger plan to revitalize and further develop Treasure Island.

Star View Court will include:

-71 homes for previously unhoused families currently living in interim supportive housing on Treasure Island.

-43 homes for low-income households earning between 50-80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with approximately 10 units designated for nearby residents through the Neighborhood Preference program.

-23 homes for legacy households currently living on Treasure Island.

These homes support Mayor Breed’s goal to build 5,000 new homes at all levels of affordability each year, and builds on her Homelessness Recovery Plan, enacted in July 2020, which included the largest expansion of permanent supportive housing in 20 years. In addition, Star View Court will include an outdoor courtyard, community room, teen lounge, tenant parking, and on-site property management and resident services.

“On Treasure Island we have an incredible opportunity to create a whole new neighborhood that serves all San Franciscans,” said Mayor London Breed. “As we do that work it’s essential that we have affordable places for people to live that also provide housing for the existing residents of this community. I want to thank the community for their support of this project, as well as our state partners who are providing critical financial support for this project and others throughout San Francisco.”

Star View Court is part of the Treasure Island Redevelopment Plan approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 2011. The master plan for the island includes 8,000 new homes — over 27% of which will be affordable — 550,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 300 hotel rooms, and 290 acres of public open space, as well as upgraded school facilities and an improved public transit network.

“District 6 neighborhoods are the epicenter of new housing in San Francisco, and Treasure Island is absolutely no exception,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents Treasure Island, in addition to South of Market and Mission Bay. “Star View Court is one of the first new developments on the Island – which is in the midst of a major redevelopment that will bring in thousands of new residents and serve its existing residents for years to come.”

Star View Court was made possible by financing from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) and the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The project received an Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) award and California Housing Accelerator Tier 1 funds, made available through the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSFRF) established by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The project was awarded $55.6 million in Accelerator funds on February 3, 2022, making it one of the first California Housing Accelerator Fund deals to close in San Francisco.

“HCD is proud to invest over $100 million into the redevelopment of Treasure Island through some of our most innovative funding sources – Housing Accelerator, Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, and Infill Infrastructure Grant – to create a more inclusive, affordable community that allows current residents to remain here and will serve generations to come,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.

The name “Star View Court” highlights the building’s view of the San Francisco Bay and pays tribute to the former Star Barracks that housed enlisted military personnel when Treasure Island was an active military base. Mercy Housing is the lead developer on the project, working in collaboration with Catholic Charities, One Treasure Island, Treasure Island Development Authority (TIDA), and Treasure Island Community Development (TICD).

“We’re proud to be collaborating with the City of San Francisco and our longtime partner Catholic Charities to bring much needed affordable housing to Treasure Island while meeting the needs of current residents and their families,” said Doug Shoemaker, President of Mercy Housing California.

“As partners with the Treasure Island residents and other vital supportive service agencies, we have built a prosperous neighborhood on the island founded on respect, resilience, and dignity, said Erick Brown, Director of Housing Support Services at Catholic Charities. “It is glorious to witness the first shovel of dirt and know a building will rise that is worthy of the healthy growth and self-sufficiency demonstrated by these formerly homeless residents.”

“Star View Court is the culmination of over 25 years of advocacy and planning and will provide critically-needed permanent housing for homeless and low-income families,” said Sherry Williams, Executive Director at One Treasure Island. “The vision for Treasure Island is to grow this mixed-income community, and this housing will make a significant contribution in realizing that vision.”

Designed by woman-owned San Francisco firm Paulett Taggart Architects and constructed by local general contractor Nibbi Brothers, Star View Court is pursuing LEED Gold Certification — the second highest LEED certification for sustainable construction — in support of Treasure Island’s award-winning, Platinum LEED Neighborhood Development Masterplan. Local firms Community Economica Inc., Gubb & Barshay, and Rockridge Geotechnical are also enlisted on the project.