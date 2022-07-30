SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, San Francisco issued a state of emergency over the rising number of reported Monkeypox cases in the state.

This state of emergency will officially go into effect on August 1. The city plans on utilizing the resources it has to accelerate emergency planning and to raise awareness throughout San Francisco about how everyone can stop the spread of Monkeypox in the community.

According to a city press release, San Francisco has been working diligently to increase the implementation of testing, treatment, and vaccine distribution in response to the spread of the Monkeypox virus. San Francisco has a significant number of Monkeypox cases and lacks sufficient vaccine supply for the number of people in need. San Francisco alone has 261 cases out of about 800 in California.

“In the face of a frustratingly slow federal response, it is all the more important that we be able to mobilize all available local resources to get vaccines into arms as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The city is expected to receive receive 4,220 doses of Monkeypox vaccine in the coming weeks but initially asked for 35,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine to meet the needs of residents. So far, the City of San Francisco has received approximately 12,000 doses.

There has been a nationwide shortage of vaccine which has caused long waits oftentimes resulting in people being turned away.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which includes sex, kissing, breathing at very close range, and sharing bedding and clothing. Monkeypox has been disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ community in San Francisco but can effect anyone of of any gender or sexual orientation.