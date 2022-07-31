SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27.

Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived on the scene they interviewed the victim who said he was involved in a road rage incident with two other individuals. The driver in the other vehicle was armed with a gun and fired at the victim according to reports.

Once investigators got a description of the vehicle they located one matching it and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver in the wanted car fled the scene initiating a pursuit with officers.

The pursuit ended a few miles away from the scene of the shooting at Market and Front Street after the suspects collided with a white truck and another vehicle. The truck was flipped on one side and the other vehicle involved was severely damaged.

Both suspects, Marcus Yingling, 28, of Pittsburg and Sonya Orozco, 30, of Vallejo, were detained while the driver of the truck was being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The two suspects face a number of charges, including suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.