SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco.

According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m.

Kassandra “Sandy” McKee of Ukiah was reported missing on July 4, 2022 to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department and is considered an at risk adult due to her mental illness.

McKee is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, medium-length hair.

Her mother reported that she received a call from her daughter on June 23 where she stated that someone tired to kill her and that she was afraid for her life. The San Francisco Police Department has reason to believe McKee was also the passenger in a car that was suspected to be stolen on June 21. The vehicle was pulled over on Mission Street.

Before going missing McKee called her parents daily and her mother hasn’t heard from her since the 23rd of June. According to her mother, this is the first time she has ever gone missing. Her father passed away shortly after she was first reported as a missing person.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Kassandra McKee is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 707-463-4086.

The San Francisco Police Department is working with Mendocino County Sheriff to locate McKee.