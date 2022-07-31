SAN FRANCISCO—An increased reward has been offered to the public to help solve the murder of the then 24-year-old, Mitchell Warren.

The reward has been increased to $75,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for killing the victim.

Warren’s family were in the Tenderloin area passing out flyers with investigators on Thursday, July 28, hoping to bring renewed attention to their son’s murder. The victim would have been 30 this year. Warren died just eight days before his sister’s wedding.

Back on September 30, 2016, at around 4:30 a.m., Warren was out walking a friend home when he was accosted by a suspect on Ellis and Polk streets. The suspect attempted to rob Warren and then shot him.

He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was caught on surveillance riding on the handles of a bicyclist bike shortly after the shooting transpired. Police have identified the bicyclist but still have not been able to identify the shooter. During questioning the bicyclist stated that he did not know the shooter personally.

Anyone with information about the case wishing to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip (TIP411). Begin the text message with SFPD. You may also contact Sergeant Jon Kasper #68 of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-1256.