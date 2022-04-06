SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 3 in the Ingleside District. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:39 p.m. officers from Ingleside Station responded to a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found four adult males with gunshot wounds. Officers provide aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. Two victims sustained life-threatening injuries and two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and the medical staff two victims with life-threatening injuries died from injuries sustained and were pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.