SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 42-year-old Marcus Harrison, of San Francisco in 2020.

The SFPD reported on November 4, 2020 at approximately 9:14 p.m. officers from Bayview Station responded to the 1500 block of Wallace Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located Marcus Harrison, on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Aid was provide to Harrison, who later died on the scene from his injuries.

The family of Marcus Harrison is seeking closure and asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with details regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.