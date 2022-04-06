SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 4, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and sentencing of Jean Lugo Romero for stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens. According to a press release from the SFDA’s Office, the incident was captured on video showing the defendant grabbing items from the store and leaving on his bicycle. Lugo Romero pled guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft and was sentenced to 16 months prison and one year probation, along with other terms.

On Friday, April 1, a jury returned guilty verdicts in 13 counts against Ahmad Shabazz for a series of petty thefts at three separate Walgreens. A jury found Shabazz guilty of 13 of the 14 counts of misdemeanor petty theft brought against him for five separate incidents in which he stole from Walgreens.

“Whether the work of organized retail theft rings or of individual suspects, the burglaries impacting our local businesses will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin. “The sentence and verdicts handed down are just one way we are working to hold individuals accountable for harm caused by retail theft in San Francisco. We are also continuing our work with partner agencies to dismantle the organized networks which make these crimes profitable.”

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office instituted numerous measures to respond to retail theft, in addition to holding those who commit prosecution. They partnered with ALTO, an international organization that coordinates the loss prevention efforts of retailers, police, and prosecutors, formed an alliance of Bay Area County District Attorneys, and are currently involved in multiple operations to combat retail theft in San Francisco.

ALTO’S partnership with Walgreens and local law enforcement, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department assists with the identification, arrest, and prosecution of Defendants Shabbaz and Lugo Romero. ALTO, in partnership with Walgreens was vital in securing material evidence, witness coordination, and being the point of contact for all parties.

ALTO will continue serving as a victim advocate for our clients, implementing solutions to public safety concerns, and greatly appreciates the thorough work of SFDA’s prosecutors in cases against defendants Shabbaz and Lugo Romero, noted Xochitl Carrion, Lead Attorney for ALTO Alliance.

In addition to the sentence of 16 months state prison and one year of probation, Lugo Romero was given a stay away order from two Walgreens employees, two Walgreens stores, and one CVS store. The San Francisco Police Department Taraval Station was instrumental in investigating and tracking these incidents. Shabazz is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15 in department 29.