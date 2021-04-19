HELLO AMERICA!—It is always exciting to be introduced to a new film, especially when it is produced by a new young guy who is determined to find his special place in the motion picture industry. Jason Allen quickly informs you that he has had to wear many hats during his years creating his short film efforts. This determination wasn’t a regrettable situation because it forced him to receive a full learning exercise as to developing and creating something worthy of viewing on the screen.

Hearing this simply reminded me that most of the Hollywood filmmakers I have met, worked with, or interviewed during the many years of being a part of an industry which is full of punishment, frustration as, YES, some of the most exciting moments any actor, writer, director can possibly experience — in other words, that is the reason it is known the world over as SHOWBIZ.

When speaking with Jason, he immediately reminded me of the few times I was fortunate enough to speak with Orson Wells. While working in the Script Department at CBS which is still a force on Sunset Boulevard, I spent many days and nights sitting during rehearsals watching the likes of Marie Wilson, Orson Wells, Agnus Morehead or Lionel Barrymore rehearse for one of their shows or guest appearances was as if I was sitting in one of the university’s Master classes involving film, radio or anything being prepared for public examination.

Observing their professional attitude, the way they maintained, even during rehearsals, their transition into the character for which they were responsible. I was attending the University of Southern California during the day as well as the evening, depending on the academic schedule. CBS made it easy for me and I took advantage of every opening being made available for me.

During breaks I bravely approached stars such as Orson Wells who eagerly shared acting and writing pointers with me; Marie Wilson, star of the “My Friend Irma” show, quickly sat down and allowed me to understand the kind of crazy thoughts she had when playing her comic character in the show. She was always quick to share ideas and feelings about what and how she enjoyed working. When speaking with Jason, I quickly observed how he let me know that he was at the beginning of his film-making career, he had to wear all the hats, and it worked out fine for him.

Jason gave me a quick synopsis of his film story, which I must admit, reminded me of the sessions I had with Orson during my early days in Hollywood. He said, “When fiction novelist Adrian Aytese falls terminally ill, he lets his sister Paige in on a secret book he scripted in a journal.”

“The book details his exhaustive search for a mysterious lady of his past dreams. A special sand given to him by his elder friend Bud is intended to help Adrian sleep more peacefully, but instead, Adrian’s dreams and realities begin to lose boundaries as his darkest fears and happiest memories collide. As Paige delves deeper, she realizes that the book may not be as fictional as she thought… and Bud may not be who she thinks he is─the actor-director.”

Actually, this was rather typical of Orson Wells, whose story-technique leaves you guessing, or wondering about every move the character makes in most of his films. When you believed you had a handle on the aspect of a character, or scene, he would suddenly hit you with a different angle, or with a character one believed had no importance at all.

Co-starring with Jason in his film is Hollywood’s Chris Robinson, who is known for tons of films, especially “Twelve O’Clock High” and of course “General Hospital,” a soap that millions of ladies kept their eye on each time Chris was scheduled to appear including his wife, Jacque, who is not only an actress, but well known in London’s entertainment circles. Hey America, keep your eye open for Jason Allen, he is worthy of respect, and yes, applause.