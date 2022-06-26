SAN FRANCISCO—A 26 year old shooter responsible for the death of one and injury of another at a subway station was arrested on Thursday, June 23, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Javon Green was arrested after investigators served search warrants at the location of the 1000 block of Power Avenue in the city of Pittsburg, California. The Pittsburg Police Department was instrumental in this case aiding SFPD in the location and arrest of the suspect.

Green was taken back to San Francisco where the crime took place to be booked. He faces charges of homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, June 22, the suspect shot two known victims, one being a 70 year old and a 27 year old at a MUNI subway station. When police arrived the train had left but were informed of its next location which was the Castro MUNI Station. They found the two victims at the station. The 27 year old was declared dead on the scene after attempts to save his life were made. The 70 year old was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Even though an arrest has been made police are encouraging anyone who has information that might help in the case to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.