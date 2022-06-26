SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police are asking the public’s help locating a sexual assault suspect that attacked a 20 year old woman on Sunday, June 12 at 6:23 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man who stands approximately 5 feet and was last seen wearing a bright red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes with a white stripe and white shoelaces. According to a press release issued by the San Francisco police department, the suspect might have injuries to his hands from the struggle with the victim.

On the morning of the crime the victim was walking near Bannock Street and Seneca Avenue when she came across her assailant. She continued on her way towards Cayuga Street and was suddenly attacked from behind when she reached the 1200 block. The suspect restricted her breathing and forced her to the ground where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and fled the scene on foot. She met authorities three blocks away from where the crime took place at Geneva and San Jose Avenues.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Sergeant Esther Gonzalez with the Special Victims Unit at Esther.Gonzalez@sfgov.org or 415-734-3003.