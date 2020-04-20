PACIFIC PALISADES—Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is listing her Pacific Palisades home for $4.2 million.

The actress known for her role in the films “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Can’t Hardly Wait” put the 3,160 square foot El Media Bluffs property on the market this week at $4,199,000. The home consists of four bedrooms with an open floor plan and a butterfly style roof.

The backyard has a waterfall, pool, fire pit, and outdoor fireplace surrounded by bamboo. The master suite leads to a patio and the home has a chef’s kitchen with a large wine fridge.

Hewitt recently purchased a bigger property in Pacific Palisades for $6 million. She purchased the property she is listing in 2013 for $3.25 million. The actress is known for her roles in the television series “The Client List,” “The Ghost Whisperer” and currently stars on the FOX series “9-1-1.”

Written By Brenda De La Cruz