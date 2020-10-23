Jets Tailing Small Propeller Plane Alarm Some (DO NOT PUBLISH)

SAN FRANCISCO— A small airplane trailed by two fighter jets caused a stir on Wednesday, Oct. 21, when seen flying near Navato at 5:25 p.m. The propeller airplane turned in multiple patterns over the San Francisco city skyline before landing near San Carlos at 6:46 p.m. according to the live flight tracker website Flight Aware.

Tail number N4519S was visible to the public and additional tracker sites confirm the model of the plane was a small Beechcraft A36 Bonanza. Flight Aware confirms the plane is registered to Greg J Blanck.

Multiple citizens showed concern on Twitter regarding the exceptionally loud noise from the airplanes. Locals such as Austin Heap (@austinheap) rushed online to speculate about the mystery of why the jets were scrambled.

No party had stepped up to officially explain the reasons for the flight as of Oct. 22. Twitter users dedicated to plane watching identified the jets as two McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets of VFA-25 based at the Naval Air Station Lemoore in Fresno County.

Plane enthusiasts such as twitter user @watcherctp speculated that the flight was part of a photo shoot near the Golden Gate Bridge, potentially related to a new movie being shot in San Francisco.

