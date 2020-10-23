SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, Oct. 22, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers chased a male driver of stolen a U-Haul moving van through the Bayview District. The suspect later crashed the vehicle, ran into a river, and drowned after rescue attempts by officers of the SFPD and the California Highway Patrol.

The van was seen failing to yield for a pedestrian in the crosswalk on Bayshore Boulevard at 12:04 a.m., reported the SFPD. California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a traffic stop, and when the driver of the van fled, the chase began. At 12:15 a.m., San Francisco Police officers were notified of the pursuit of the van in the area of Silver and San Bruno Avenue.

The SFPD detailed the chase in a report. Accordingly, the van rammed into an occupied CHP patrol car before fleeing. CHP stopped in the area of 16th and Mission St., and SFPD officers continued the pursuit in the area of Duboce Avenue and South Van Ness Avenue after the van ignored another traffic stop. The van continued to the intersection of 3rd and Marin St. and ran over spike strips deployed by the CHP. Damage to the tires was reported. The van drove northbound on 3rd St. and collided with a light pole at 3rd and Mariposa St.

Officers approached the crashed vehicle on foot, which reversed and crashed into two empty SFPD vehicles. The van continued northbound on 3rd St. and stopped on 3rd and Channel St. The driver exited and ran under the Lefty O’Doul Bridge where officers set up a perimeter. The suspect jumped into the water “but was unable to stay afloat,” said the SFPD. Multiple SFPD officers, along with a CHP officer, entered the water and brought the suspect to the shoreline.

The officers determined that the suspect was not breathing and did not have a pulse. CPR was initiated and medics were called to the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A woman was found in the truck and detained without incident. She is currently being investigated by the SFPD.

The SFPD announced, “This is an active and ongoing investigation in its early stages by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”