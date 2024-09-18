SAN FRANCISCO—On September 13, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jose Dejesus Rodriguez, 25, was convicted after a trial by jury for of killing his girlfriend in the Outer Sunset in 2019. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter (PC 192(a)) and resisting an officer with removal or attempted removal of a weapon (PC 148(d)). The jury also found true the allegation that the defendant personally and intentionally used a firearm in the commission of the killing.

According to court records, October 24, 2019, at around 2:07 p.m., Rodriguez fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old San Francisco State University student, at her home in the Outer Sunset District. Responding officers found the suspect at the scene with the murder weapon located nearby. He made the initial 9-1-1 call but refused to provide any details about the shooting. He denied knowing about the gun and refused to cooperate with law enforcement. Rodriguez had been previously violent, controlling and jealous toward the victim, as detailed in her journal and supported by testimony from her friends and roommate.

The case against Mr. Rodriguez was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier, with support and assistance from paralegals Julio Flores Guzman and Jessica Diamond. Victim Witness Advocate Maria Reynoso worked closely with the victim’s family throughout the pendency of this case.

Rodriguez has been in custody since his arrest on October 24, 2019. Sentencing will be scheduled on October 9, 2024. Anyone who is in need of support, should seek help. In an emergency call 9-1-1.