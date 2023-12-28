SAN FRANCISCO—On December 22, it was announced by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office that Joseph Moore, 46, was convicted after a trial by jury of willfully and unlawfully committing a public nuisance (PC 370) on October 19 and October 20.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This verdict sends a clear message that Mr. Moore’s conduct will not be condoned in San Francisco. While San Francisco remains a compassionate city we understand that we must prioritize and protect our children and their surroundings.”

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Moore piled his belongings near Ninth Avenue and Geary Boulevard, taking up half of the sidewalk and blocking access to the e-bikes. He knowingly displayed signs advertising “Meth for Stolen Items” and “Free Fentanyl for New Users” across the street from Stella Maris Academy, a preschool to 8th grade school that services 63 children aged 2 years 9 months to 13 years old. The signs were large enough to be visible in the 5th grade, 6th grade, and Kindergarten classrooms.

The case against Moore was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Schneider and Dennis Guzman with support and assistance from paralegals Andres Hernandez-Ruano and Joshua Nickchen, Victim-Witness Advocate Megan Chen, IT support from Ada Yu as well as the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station.

“I would like to thank the jury for their thoughtful consideration of the law in evaluating Mr. Moore’s offensive actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Schneider. “This verdict recognizes that his conduct impacted a whole community.”

Moore is currently in custody. Sentencing was scheduled for December 27, where he faces up to six months in county jail. At sentencing the court will also rule on the outstanding motion to revoke his probation on another pending criminal matter.