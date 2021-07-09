SAN FRANCISCO—June 2021 was the hottest June on record for the United States with an overall 4.2-degree temperature increase. The San Francisco National Weather Service implemented Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories on Friday, July 9.

The average temperature in June across the U.S. was 76 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. June 2021 surpassed the record set in June of 2016 by 0.9 degrees making it the hottest recorded June in 127 years.

Eight states including Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Utah also recorded their hottest June in 2021. Connecticut, Maine, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming recorded their second hottest June, according to the NOAA.

Hot conditions are likely to impact interior and higher elevations of the San Francisco and Bay Area throughout the weekend, according to NWS via Twitter. The NWS offers ways to stay cool, hydrated, and safe with elevated temperatures approaching.

By limiting outdoor activities, staying in air-conditioned areas, drinking water, and being aware of rip-currents on the coast, there is a less chance of heat-related illness. Temperatures will be well above average heat in the San Francisco Bay Area ranging from the mid 90s to low 100s, according to the NOAA via Twitter.