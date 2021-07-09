SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police officers from the Narcotics Detail arrested 25-year-old Alexander Phillips for the homicide of 31-year-old Earl Jordan on June 19. San Francisco has seen a 100% increase in homicides citywide during May 2021 compared to May 2020.

SFPD officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Eddy and Larkin Streets on June 19. Officers located Jordan on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a police report.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until relieved by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics. Jordan was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The SFPD Homicide Detail led an investigation of the homicide and identified Phillips as the suspect after examining DNA evidence. Phillips was located and arrested by members of the SFPD Narcotics Detail on June 29 at 10th a Bryant Streets.

Phillips was booked into San Francisco County Jail on warrants of burglary and attempted grand theft, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools. SFPD Homicide Investigators arrested Phillips on July 8 while he was in custody for homicide, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.

In a year-to-year comparison, there have been three more homicides in May 2021 than in May 2020. This homicide investigation remains active and the SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.