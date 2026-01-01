BEVERLY HILLS—On December 31, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMETRO) issued an alert reminding the public that regular construction outside Beverly Hills Station will resume on Friday, January 2nd.



The following came directly from the city of Beverly Hills website.



“Metro is expected to open the Beverly Dr and Century City/Constellation stations in 2026. The entrance for the Beverly Dr Station will be at the southwest corner of the Wilshire and Reeves intersection. This site currently serves as the Reeves Staging Yard for Metro and its contractor.”



The final extension for the North Canon Drive closure at Wilshire was conditionally passed in a 4-1 vote on September 9, 2025, with no further extensions beyond March 14, 2026. The extension included the removal of a 20-foot wall used as a sound barrier and the restoration of sidewalks



In addition, LA Metro agreed to pay a penalty of $20,000 per day should the reopening deadline not be met. The council agreed upon these dates with the knowledge that construction would likely come to a halt for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day 2026.



More information may be found on the LAMETRO website under Purple Metro D-line.